Kamyab Jawan digital app' soon to assist youth in remote areas: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Thursday announced that within next two weeks a “Kamyab Jawan digital app” would be launched to assist the youth living in far-flung areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that this digital app would provide information on self-employment and the job at one click.

Through this (Kamyab Jawan) app, youths would be able to get various business opportunities in different departments and sectors, including their complaints regarding loan applications, he said.

Usman Dar further said that government has also speeding up the process of loan facilities to youth, adding that the process of loan would be complete within 4 months instead of taking long time.

He said government under an ambitious plan has allocated billions of rupees to give loan to youth having the requisite business plans and skills.

Usman Dar added that the government, in line with the directions of Prime Minister had expedited the cash disbursement process under Kamyab Jawan Programme throughout the country, indiscriminately and without any political influences.

He assured the youth that all rejected application of loans would again reviewed and they would be prioritized for their loans which were delayed.

He said that total of 10,000 businesses have been established by young entrepreneurs by getting access to finances through Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), adding, government has set a target of over one lakh businesses established of Youth under Kamyab Jawab Program which would achieved soon.

Government is also collaborating with ‘Micro Financing institutions’ which would further increased the opportunities of employment for youth in the country, adding, as per month 10,000 loans would be given to youth under Kamyab Jawan Program.

In next two years we have also set further targets to train around 3 to 4 lakh youth under Kamyab Jawan program where we have signed a MOU with IT ministry, he added.

Umar said youth of the country was the highest priority area of the prime minister and the government was taking all possible steps to work for their development and empowerment.