Kamal reviews DRAP’s medical devices digitization project

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday chaired a review meeting on Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) medical devices digitization project.

The meeting reviewed recent digital initiatives, gathered input from industry stakeholders, and evaluated key challenges currently facing the medical device regulatory process.

Minister Mustafa Kamal directed that the licensing process for medical devices must be completed within 20 days, emphasizing the need for efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness.

“We must accustom the public to this new digital system so they can fully benefit from the improved services,” the minister stated.

He stressed the importance of fulfilling promises made to the public, urging all officials to ensure effective implementation and timely delivery.

To promote merit and transparency, the minister instructed that human contact be minimized within DRAP’s internal processes to avoid any discretionary delays or malpractice.

“All necessary steps must be taken to maintain transparency, accelerate processing, and restore public trust in the regulatory system,” said Mustafa Kamal.

He also emphasized the importance of public education and awareness, especially regarding initial procedures and requirements for accessing services.

The minister highlighted the urgent need to enhance DRAP’s human resources and technical support capacity, ensuring that the digitization project receives full institutional backing.

“We must deploy all available resources to make this project a success,” he said.

He said that the digitization of medical devices is part of broader reforms to modernize healthcare regulation in Pakistan, improve service delivery, and foster innovation in the medical technology sector.