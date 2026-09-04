Kamal pays surprise visit to PIMS Cardiac Centre

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Cardiac Centre, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and reviewed the healthcare services being provided to patients.

During his visit, the minister also inspected the Electrophysiology Cath Lab at PIMS and sought details about the advanced cardiac facilities available at the centre.

Mustafa Kamal interacted with patients and attendants and inquired about the difficulties they were facing in accessing treatment and other healthcare services.

He asked the hospital administration about the availability and functioning of modern medical equipment and the steps being taken to ensure patients had access to advanced cardiac care.

The minister also questioned officials about patient flow, waiting times and the overall arrangements at the facility, stressing the need to improve services and facilitate patients.

He directed the relevant authorities to identify shortcomings affecting patients and take practical measures to address them.

The minister said public hospitals must focus on providing timely, quality and accessible healthcare to patients, particularly those requiring specialized treatment.

He also reviewed the performance of the Electrophysiology Cath Lab and discussed measures to further strengthen modern cardiac treatment facilities at PIMS.