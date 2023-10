ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Monday paid tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, who was assassinated in 1951 on this day.

“Liaquat Ali Khan was the symbol of sacrifice, simplicity, and decency who, along with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and others, led the struggle for Pakistan,” he wrote on social media platform, X.

He said, “Let’s pay homage to his contribution and vision.”