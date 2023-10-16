ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items consequent to slashed fuel prices

PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday asked the chief ministers to cut the prices of essential commodities and services consequent to substantial reduction in fuel prices.

In a major move, the government has slashed the prices of petrol by Rs 40.

The prime minister issued the directive at federal and provincial levels, calling for activation of a strict price control mechanism.

“All efforts should be directed towards transferring the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices to the people of Pakistan,” he wrote on social media platform, X

The prime minister emphasized strict implementation of his directive.

