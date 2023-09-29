Justice, wealth circulation inevitable for a successful country: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday, highlighting the world’s pursuit of a morality-based world order, emphasized justice, forgiveness and wealth circulation as the key components for the progress of a country.

The president, addressing the annual Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) Conference here on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), said as the democracies lacked a moral anchor, the world looked towards the Muslims for a moral-based system for they being the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who was the role model for a successful state.

Started with the spell-binding recitation of Quranic verses by noted Qari Sadaqat Ali and Naat by Noor Ahmed Jarral, the conference featured addresses by prominent religious scholars on the subject “Strategy for Economic Stability of the Country in Light of the Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The cabinet members, diplomats, educationists, religious scholars and hundreds of students from various educational institutes were in attendance.

The president said no country or society could run without the traits of unity, justice and forgiveness. Besides, compassion for the poor and needy was also equally important for a successful society as Quran also taught the same repeatedly.

He reiterated moral principles were also unavoidable for a successful economy.

President Alvi, who earlier distributed awards among the winners of the writing contest of books on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) and Naat, said the society needed the motivation to spend their wealth for the welfare of the needy people as had been guided by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as well as other prophets.

Even, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) advised his governors and delegates to remain accessible for the poor and downgrade their living standards to par with those of the people in their respective places.

Calling the concentration of wealth a poison for society, the president urged the business community to never give up morality in their business dealings.

He said the Pakistani society was still reluctant to give women their inheritance right as Islam had strictly warned against such dishonesty.

The president also called for the women to contribute to the country’s development and asked the men to ensure a harassment-free environment for their work.

Similarly, he also emphasised the promotion of education in the country and lamented the alarming figure of over 20 million out-of-school children.

In his address, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, highlighting the economic challenges faced by the country, urged the people to discourage the concentration of wealth.

He said in the modern world, religion was faced with new challenges including artificial intelligence which could never be overcome without achieving excellence in education.

Advocating for an end to the interest-based economy, he urged the Ulema to unite the people and rid them of the disappointment.

Dr Noman of Jamia Binoria said an independent state, the resolution of internal and external issues and peace were prerequisites for economic stability.

Professor Dr Hammad Lakhvi called for an end to the interest-based economy and promotion of honesty in business dealings.

He also emphasised the importance of skill training to make the nation self-dependent.

Vice Chancellor of Ghazali University Dr Zeeshan Ahmed said the system of zakat and sadqaat introduced by Islam was an ideal one to bring in sustainability in the lives of the poor.

He said through his teachings, the Holy Prophet brought an end to the capitalist mentality.

Allam Razi Jafar urged the affluent class to spend their riches for welfare of the needy class and urged the government to cultivate the barren land to create earning opportunities for the have-nots.