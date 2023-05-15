Justice should be delivered impartially; elections to be held on time: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday said justice should be delivered impartially and emphasized that the general elections would be held in the country on time.

Speaking at a demonstration organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Supreme Court (SC), she said the PDM had respect for the law, the Constitution and the apex court.

They, however, would not accept the “decisions made by the minority judges. Imposing a lifetime ban on some politicians while granting a lifetime bail to others raises significant concerns”, she added

Maryam, who is also the Chief Organizer of PML-N, commended the PDM leadership and workers for their massive but peaceful gathering. It was commendable that a massive crowd had gathered without causing any disruption or damage, she added.

She said the PDM fully respected “the white building (SC) on the Constitution Avenue. However, its respect and sanctity are tied to the administration of justice. This building is meant to serve justice to the people and strengthen the Constitution, the democracy, and the Parliament. However, from it an elected prime minister was labelled as ‘Sicilian Mafia and Godfather’, while certain politicians are continuously being favoured and facilitated.

“A person involved in a Rs 60 billion scam is welcomed to this building, while an elected prime minister is sent packing also from the same building.”

Instead of having equal scales of justice for all, she added, “some individuals receive capital punishment, are exiled, are disqualified for not withdrawing salary from their sons, or face a lifetime ban”.

Whether any dictator had ever been removed from office for the above, she questioned, mentioning, “The individuals sitting in this building had taken oaths under the Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) and the Legal Framework Order (LFO).”

Maryam alleged that the “doctrine of necessity” was always used in favour of the dictators. The rules of all the four dictators were legitimized from “this building”. However, “the current military high-ups have no intention to impose martial law, rather they stand with the democracy and the Constitution”, she added.

The PML-N leader said it was shameful that during a telephonic conversation of Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim, it was lamented that why martial law was not being imposed in the country.

Maryam Nawaz remarked, “Whether the ‘doctrine of necessity’ has ever been used for the common people or democracy. Those who refer to Justice Cornelius in their remarks are actually the followers of Justice Munir, and they are denying justice in a bid to protect Imran Khan.”

She said a thief, who had stolen a gifted watch, was granted bail in the Toshakhana case. Likewise, “his wife ‘Pinky Peerni’ received diamond rings as gifts, sold watches, and acquired land in the name of Al Qadir Trust, but when when questioned, she stated in the court, ‘I am a housewife’.”

Maryam Nawaz pointed out that she, too, was a woman, but despite being a woman, she was not provided any privileges and was not spared from vindictive actions. “I did not even apply for bail and declared that anyone who wanted to arrest me should proceed. On the other hand, Peerni was escorted to the courtroom in a carriage wrapped in white sheets.”

She questioned whether there was no respect for the wives, sisters, and daughters of others. She recalled how she and others were pushed and taken to court during Imran Khan’s tenure.

She claimed that the Constitution was rewritten to favour Imran Khan. “Although it was a decision of 4 to 3, but it was insisted that the minority decision of 3 to 2 should be accepted. Why such a decision should be accepted when the judges who dissented against it argued that suo motu powers were being misused and that it had turned into a one-man show,” she added.

She pointed out that Hamza Shehbaz’s government was toppled and Punjab was handed over to Imran Khan, despite having the knowledge that he would dissolve the assembly. It was in fact a conspiracy against Pakistan involving not only Parvaiz Elahi and Imran Khan but also “other characters who had promised relief to Imran”.

She alleged that former chief justice Saqib Nisar could not go ion the public since his son was caught selling PTI tickets in black. Another judge Asif Saeed Khosa, she claimed, had asked Imran Khan to approach him with an application for relief after the failure of his sit-in, implying that a favourable treatment would be granted.

Maryam Nawaz said everyone was aware of the corruption stories associated with the Twin Towers on the Constitution Avenue.

She emphasized that the PDM’s protest demonstration was peaceful because it was not foreign funded but rather a gathering of patriotic people.

She condemning the attacks and violence on May 9, which, she said, were the manifestation of the “fitna” (mischief) that had been nurtured for long. “The gang of miscreants have done that job of terrorism which the arch enemy like India could not do in the country’s 75-year history. Numerous public and private properties, including radio station and hospitals, were set ablaze. Even the Corps Commander House (Lahore), which was historically the house of Quaid-e-Azam, was also not spared.

Maryam said the first attack on the General Headquarters was carried out by the TTP and now the PTI was behind the second one. Imran Khan had let loose his gang of criminals set the aircraft – the symbols of the courage shown by brave soldiers in the war, on fire.

She asserted not more than 500 people had come out anywhere in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s arrest. “The rioters had received training at the Zaman Park from terrorists released by Imran Khan,” she claimed.

She said Imran Khan claimed that he was in prison at the time of riots and that was why he knew nothing in that regard. He should tell about where he was imprisoned when he incited people to engage in civil disobedience on the Constitution Avenue, assaulted policemen, and attacked national institutions, she added.

Maryam Nawaz mentioned that Imran Khan should express gratitude to the Rangers who helped heal his leg, which had not been healing for six months.

She mentioned that Imran Khan filed petitions on the same day, obtained bail and released on the same day, then travelled in a Mercedes-Benz to his home. He also received well wishes and bails in future crimes, she added, asking that whether someone had ever been granted bails like this in the history of the world.

Maryam Nawaz concluded her speechs by demanding “resignation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan”.