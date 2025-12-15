Monday, December 15, 2025
Justice (retd) Shaukat Siddiqui resigns as Chairman NIRC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Chairman National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Monday resigned from his post and sent his resignation to the President.
Justice Saddiqui said in his resignation that he cannot continue his services due to personal reasons. He also sent a notice of termination of the contract through the Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, stating that the notification of appointment of the signatory as Chairman NIRC was issued on December 2, 2024.
He assumed the post of Chairman NIRC on December 4, 2024. Due to personal reasons, it is no longer possible for the signatory to discharge his responsibilities and perform his duties. One month’s notice is being given under Clause XII of the contract to terminate the contract.
