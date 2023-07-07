Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Mussarat Hilali, former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan here in a simple but dignified ceremony.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.

The Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

After Justice Hilali’s elevation, the number of top court judges had increased to 16 out of a total sanctioned strength of 17.