Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb sworn in as SCP judge

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday administered oath of office to Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb upon his elevation as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple yet dignified ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan, Federal Shariat Court and High Courts. The Attorney General for Pakistan, senior members of the Bar, officers of the Federal Judicial Academy, law officers, and officers of the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan also participated in the ceremony.

Registrar at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Muhammad Sohail Laghari conducted the proceedings. Officers and officials of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.