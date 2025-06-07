Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the senior-most Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to Dr. Shahid Hussain Kamboyo, Public Relations Officer, the oath was administered by Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik, marking a historic occasion as she became the first female judge to administer the oath to an Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held today, June 7, in a simple and dignified manner at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Lahore.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Yahya Afridi, remains abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court, senior members of the legal fraternity, the Advocate General Punjab, and officers of the bar association and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.