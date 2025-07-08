Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Justice Dogar sworn in as CJ IHC

16
ISLAMABAD, July 08 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday administered oath of the office of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court to Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, in an oath-taking ceremony, held at Aiwan e Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the high court, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, ministers, parliamentarians, representatives and members of lawyers’ bodies and legal fraternity, law officers, lawyers and mediapersons.

Earlier, Justice Dogar has been performing as Acting CJ of IHC.

