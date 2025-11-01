Junaid Chaudhry unveils 100-year “Maritime Century” vision to become global sea economy hub

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Saturday unveiled a century-long roadmap to transform Pakistan into a major global maritime hub, setting out an ambitious framework titled “Pakistan’s Maritime Century (2047–2147)”.

Addressing the launch of Pakistan Maritime Week 2025, Junaid Chaudhry described the initiative as a comprehensive plan to harness Pakistan’s strategic location, coastline, and port infrastructure to drive sea-led economic growth and innovation.

The long-term vision, he said, seeks to position Pakistan as a leading player in the global blue economy while strengthening its maritime independence and sustainability.

Outlining a five-pillar strategy for the sector’s growth, the minister said the plan focuses on expanding port capacity, modernizing the shipping fleet, developing shipbuilding and recycling facilities, promoting green maritime technology, and investing in human resource development. “This is not just a plan for today, but a commitment to the next hundred years of maritime excellence,” he said.

Minister Chaudhry announced that the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) will expand its fleet to 30 ships within a year and 60 ships over the next three years. The goal, he said, is to reduce the country’s $5 billion annual sea freight bill by building self-sufficiency in maritime logistics.

The minister also revealed plans to establish a state-of-the-art Integrated Maritime Complex that will house shipbuilding, ship recycling, and green technology units. “We are laying the foundation for Pakistan’s industrial and environmental transformation in the maritime domain,” he said.

He said work with Rs 12 billion on Gaddani project has been started, which will upgrade ship recycling facilities along the Balochistan coast, and an endowment education fund has also been created to support children of port communities.

These steps, he added, aim to ensure that coastal populations directly benefit from the economic opportunities generated by maritime development.

Highlighting Pakistan’s geographic position at the crossroads of key global trade routes, the minister said the country must “recognize its geography” and leverage it to become a maritime power in the region.

Currently, Pakistan’s maritime sector contributes 0.8 percent to the national GDP, a figure Junaid Chaudhry said the government aims to raise to 4 percent by expanding trade, ports, and ocean-based industries.

He also pledged to enhance operational efficiency across Pakistan’s ports, noting that they are presently functioning at 50 percent capacity. “We will take this to full operational capacity before 2047,” he said, adding that the government will soon begin work on three new ports to further strengthen the country’s maritime infrastructure.

In a passionate closing note, Minister Chaudhry reflected on Karachi’s symbolic importance as the birthplace of Pakistan’s founding vision. “My goals may seem unrealistic,” he said, “but I stand in the city of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who created this nation from a dream. If we all work together with unity and purpose, we can turn our maritime vision into reality.”

The minister’s remarks marked the formal opening of Pakistan Maritime Week 2025, which brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to chart the country’s course toward a sustainable and prosperous maritime future.