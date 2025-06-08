Junaid Anwar stresses importance of blue carbon ecosystems in safeguarding oceans

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to protecting marine ecosystems on World Oceans Day, underscoring the vital role oceans play in sustaining life and the urgent need to address environmental threats to marine health.

Aligning with the UN’s 2025 theme, “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us,” Minister Chaudhry emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to ocean conservation and sustainable maritime development, highlighting the country’s support for global initiatives like the 30×30 target to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030, said a press release.

He described oceans as the ‘lungs of the Earth’ and a foundation of economic vitality, noting Pakistan’s over 1,000-kilometer coastline that supports rich marine biodiversity and key economic sectors such as ports, fisheries, and coastal communities. The Minister warned of growing risks from pollution, overfishing, and climate change impacts including sea-level rise and ocean acidification.

The Minister outlined proactive measures Pakistan is implementing, including planting more than five million mangrove saplings in Sindh and Balochistan to combat coastal erosion, enhance biodiversity, and sequester carbon.

The Ministry is enforcing strict pollution controls at ports and on vessels, modernizing port infrastructure, adopting cleaner fuels, and integrating digital technologies to reduce emissions and improve efficiency, he added.

He also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and pointed to the upcoming UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, as a key opportunity for global commitments to marine preservation.

He declared, “Let this World Oceans Day be a turning point a pledge that we, as a nation and global community, will not only protect but also restore the blue heart of our planet. Together, we can chart a course toward cleaner oceans, greener coastlines, and a sustainable future.”

He also urged all stakeholders from government and industry to academia and civil society to unite in safeguarding ocean health.