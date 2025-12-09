Junaid Anwar Chaudhry urges stronger regional collaboration on climate threats during Sri Lanka visit

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Tuesday underscored the pressing need for enhanced regional cooperation to confront worsening climate-driven challenges during a media briefing in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The minister, who is on a two-day visit to convey Pakistan’s solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to support Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts, said a press release.

Conveying sentiments, on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government, and the people of Pakistan, Junaid Chaudhry extended heartfelt condolences over the losses caused by the cyclone. “We deeply admire the quick actions taken by the Sri Lankan government and the courage shown by the affected communities,” he remarked.

Junaid Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to provide all possible humanitarian and technical assistance. “As I speak to you, Pakistani teams and rescue personnel are on the ground helping to save lives and support relief operations,” he said.

The minister said following directives from the Prime Minister, a substantial humanitarian aid package has already been dispatched to Sri Lanka. He noted that Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Colombo, Maj. Gen. Faheem ul Aziz, along with the National Disaster Management Authority, is working closely with Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the smooth delivery and timely distribution of relief supplies.

Highlighting the historically strong friendship and maritime ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Junaid Chaudhry expressed a desire to deepen cooperation in disaster management, maritime safety, and early-warning systems.

“Pakistan stands with Sri Lanka as a reliable friend and partner today and always,” he said, offering prayers for the resilience of the Sri Lankan people.

Junaid Chaudhry also invited media representatives to visit Pakistan, especially the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, aiming to enhance people-to-people contact and further strengthen bilateral relations.