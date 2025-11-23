Junaid Anwar Chaudhry arrives in UK for IMO Assembly, Council elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has arrived in the United Kingdom to participate in the 34th session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly and the upcoming IMO Council elections.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister’s participation in the IMO underscores Pakistan’s expanding maritime ambitions, focusing on establishing itself as a regional hub for trade and maritime investment through sustainable development and modernization efforts.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan’s active role highlights its strategic priorities in maritime affairs, including boosting regional connectivity, upgrading port infrastructure, and advancing the blue economy.

“Our membership in the Council is vital for promoting Pakistan’s maritime interests, contributing to global maritime safety, enhancing security, and supporting environmental protection aligned with international standards,” the minister stated.

The IMO Assembly, the organization’s highest decision-making body, will take place from November 24 to December 3, 2025, with Council elections scheduled for November 28.

Pakistan is contesting a seat in Category C on the IMO Council for the 2026–27 term. The IMO Council, composed of 40 members, supervises the organization’s work. The newly elected Council will meet in December to select its Chair and Vice-Chair.

Highlighting Pakistan’s dedication to fostering international maritime collaboration, the maritime minister concluded that the campaign aims to secure a sustained role in shaping global maritime policies.