JUI-S Chairman Haqqani grieves over demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Chairman Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Haqqani who is also the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council lauded Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s contributions to religion, nation, and politics.

He acknowledged that the late minister was a proud master of Darul Uloom Haqqani and that his services would always be remembered.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl).

He also prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s soul in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.