QUETTA, Jan 21 (APP): Calling all parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement “looters”, Senior Vice President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazriati) Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni urged NAB to probe the assets of JUI-F’s former ministers from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Luni, who heads a dissident group of JUI-F, said in a press conference here, that the assets of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had already been exposed and the corruption watchdog should investigate those of his party’s former ministers from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the previous government.

Having parted his ways with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in 2007, Luni had formed JUI-N as a new faction.

Luni said that the four expelled leaders of the party were in touch with his group.

He said that Maulana Fazl was indulging in family politics as he had appointed his son as parliamentary leader of the JUI-F in the National Assembly and made his brother a senator.

He said JUI-F chief was a “paid politician” and desperate to come to power and get NRO.

Maulana Luni said the PTI government should complete its tenure.

He said that the PDM was active against the country under a conspiracy but its leaders were divided due to their vested interests.

He said the JUI-N’s stance had been lauded all around and all parties in PDM -headed by Maulana Fazl – had looted the country.

Maulana Luni said even JUI-F leader was also trying to make Wifaq-ul-Madaris, a federation of seminaries controversial while the JUI-N was getting popular and growing in size owing to its positive policies.

He urged the role of new US administration to bring an end to the killing of Muslims across the world.

He said Modi regime was sponsoring terrorism, just like Israel and assured the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for his party’s support.