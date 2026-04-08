JUI-F postpones nationwide protest amid Islamabad peace talks

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Wednesday announced the postponement of its countrywide protest scheduled for Friday, citing goodwill in light of upcoming peace talks between the United States and Iran in the federal capital.

According to a statement issued by the party’s media cell, a high-level government delegation — carrying a message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

The delegation included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

During the meeting, the prime minister’s message conveyed that Islamabad would host key international engagements from Thursday, with participants arriving from Iran, the United States and other countries to advance efforts aimed at finalising a ceasefire.

The government requested the JUI-F to defer its planned protest to project a positive image internationally and facilitate a conducive environment for dialogue.

The statement said Maulana Fazlur Rehman informed the delegation about growing public concern over the recent increase in petroleum prices and urged the government to provide immediate relief. In response, the delegation assured that a reduction in fuel prices would be announced in the coming days.

Following consultations within the party, the JUI-F chief agreed to postpone the protests, citing the government’s assurance and the broader need to support ongoing peace efforts in Islamabad.