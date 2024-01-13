JUI-F finalizes candidate for General Election

PESHAWAR, Jan 13 (APP): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) on Saturday has finalized its national and provincial candidates for Peshawar district with Noor Alam Khan as the candidate for NA-28, Akhunzada Irfanullah for NA-29.

According to details, Nasir Khan Musazai will be the candidate for NA-30, Maulana Saeedullah for NA-31 and Maulana Hussain Madani for NA-32. Azan Khan will be the candidate for Provincial Assembly Constituency PK 72, Maulana Abdul Haseeb for PK 73, Ejaz Khan for PK 74, Shehryar Khan for PK 75, Niaz Muhammad for PK 76 and Haji Safatullah for PK 77.

Zahir Shah will be the candidate for PK-78, Maulana Ata-ul-Haq Darwish for PK-79 and Maulana Amanullah Haqqani for PK-80.

Likewise, Arbab Farooq will be the candidate for PK 81, Siddiqur Rahman Paracha for PK 82, Haji Mohammad Umar for PK 83 and Malik Naushad Khan for PK 84.