Judiciary needs to take stock of its declining reputation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday urged the judiciary to take stock of its rapidly declining reputation in the world rankings.

فروغ نسیم کا سوال اہم ہے کہ اگر جج صاحبان اپنے بیوی بچوں کے اثاثوں کے ذمہ دار نہیں تو پھر سیاستدانوں اور بیوروکریٹس کا احتساب کیسے ممکن ہے؟ عدلیہ کو عالمی رینکنگز میں اپنی تیزی سے گرتی ساکھ کا جائزہ لینے کی ضرورت ہے نئے چیف جسٹس جب حلف لیں گے تو انھیں اس چیلنج کا سامنا ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 30, 2022

In a tweet, Fawad mentioned the question raised by Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem that if judges were not responsible for the assets of their wives and children, then how was it possible to hold politicians and bureaucrats accountable?

The minister said that new Chief Justice would face this challenge when he would be sworn in.