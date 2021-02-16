Judiciary could interpret constitution: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Advisor to the prime minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said the judiciary has the prerogative to interpret the constitution, not anybody else like uncle Pervaiz Rashid and uncle Irfan Siddique.

Responding to Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Safdar’s tweet, he said the objection of Maryam Safdar on seeking Supreme Court’s opinion by government regarding open balloting in Senate elections is beyond comprehension as that interpretation can stop the abhorable practice of the horse trading.

محترمہ آئین کیا کہتا ہے یہی جاننے کے لیے حکومت سپریم کورٹ گئ ہے کیونکہ آئینی نکات کی تشریح عدلیہ کرتی ہے پرویز رشید انکل اور عرفان انکل نہیں، ویسے اگر تشریح سے ہارس ٹریڈنگ ختم ہو سکے تو آپکے اعتراض کی وجہ سمجھ سے باہر ہے ویسے اپنا مال تو آپ لوگ خرچتے نہیں ان وسٹر کون ہے؟ https://t.co/K4BK1tzk72 — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) February 16, 2021

The government has gone to the Supreme Court to find out what the constitution says regarding open balloting in Senate elections.

“You people (The PML-N) don’t spend your money — and we have to look who is your investor, “ he said.