Journalists walk out of NA over mistreatment of colleague

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Journalists walked out of the National Assembly proceeding on Monday to protest against the alleged misbehavior of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader with senior journalist Aijaz Ahmed at Adiala Jail.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he condemned the incident, calling it “unfortunate”. He said that Aijaz Ahmed had reported to the Speaker’s office that PTI leader had used abusive language against him inside the jail. This forced reporters to boycott the day’s proceedings.

He also criticized an online campaign against the senior journalist in which threatening remarks were made. He said such actions could put lives at risk.

“This House must set an example of tolerance. Politics and civility go together, and disagreements should be resolved through dialogue, not abuse,” he said.

The minister warned that intimidation instead of debate could weaken democracy. He urged the government and allied parties to act immediately to address the journalist’s concerns.

He also asked lawmakers from all parties to help resolve the issue, stressing that press freedom and respect for journalists were vital for democracy.

PPP leader Shazia Marri also condemned the mistreatment of Aijaz Ahmed and the online harassment campaign against him. She described the incident as a “serious matter” that needed urgent attention.

She said the Aijaz Ahmed was a respected journalist with decades of experience and a strong record of professional ethics. “We may not always agree with his reporting, but his integrity has always been clear,” she said.

She raised concern over the circulation of his picture on social media along with calls for hate. “This is irresponsible. “Journalism is not a crime. Media workers must be given the space to perform their duties responsibly,” she added.