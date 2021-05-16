ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said said the Journalist Protection Bill would be introduced in the National Assembly on Monday.

The minister took to Twitter to announce the finalisation of the draft bill and its enactment schedule.

In a tweet, he said, “Thanks to Almighty Allah, it is a great success for the working journalists, it took two and a half years for preparing the Bill but now finally the legislation is underway.”

The minister also extended his gratitude to Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari. “Thanks a lot to Dr Shireen Mazari for her concerted and arduous efforts for formulation of the Bill,” he added.