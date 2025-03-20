Journalist panel sweeps NPC elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):The Journalist Panel secured a resounding victory in the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad elections for the term 2025-26.

This dominance was evident in the panel winning all executive and governing body seats, showcasing its popularity within the journalist community.

The results were announced by chairman election committee NPC, Asim Qadeer Rana, said a press release on Wednesday. According to the details of election results:

– President: Azhar Jatoi with 1,099 votes

– Secretary: Nayyer Ali with 1,063 votes

– Finance Secretary: Waqas Abbasi with 1,065 votes

– Vice Presidents:

– Ehtisham Ul Haq with 1,207 votes

– Syed Zafar Hussain Hashmi with 1,005 votes

– Shah Muhammad with 984 votes

– Sehr Aslam Khan (female vice president) with 1,058 votes

– Joint Secretaries:

– Shiraz Ali Gardezi with 1,271 votes

– Syed Aoon Shirazi with 1,257 votes

– Chaudhry Javed Bhagat with 1,079 votes

– Sehrish Qureshi (female joint secretary) with 1,343 votes

The governing body elections also saw the Journalist Panel’s dominance, with victories in all 15 male and 2 female seats.

The male candidates who ended up with their victories for governing body seats included Aamer Rafique Butt, who led the tally with 1,315 votes, followed by Izhar-ul-Haq Khan Niazi with 1,205 votes, Ahmed Mansoor with 1,158, Asim Jilani with 1,146, Babar Malik with 1,115, Muhammad Rizwan Abbasi with 1,110, Jaffar Ali Balti with 1,095, Nawabzada Kursheed with 1,070, and Shakeel Awan with 1,049. Muhammad Usman Khan 1047, Raja Majid Afsar 1037, Tanveer Shehzad 1025. Zain Hashmi got 1,022 votes, Naveed Ahmed Sheikh got 997 votes, and Mashkoor Ali got 989 votes.

The female candidates of the group who acquired general body seats were Asiya Kausar with 1,090 and Faiza Shah Kazmi with 1,079 votes.