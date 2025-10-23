Jordanian delegation visits ICT Police’s security division

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):A delegation of senior officers from the Jordan Police Service and the National Police Academy visited the Security Division of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday.

An official told APP that SSP Security Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider warmly received the delegation and gave a detailed briefing on the division’s central operations, coordination system, and security management framework.

During the visit, the delegation was apprised of ICT Police’s integrated security command, community policing structure, and modern surveillance network ensuring security of foreign missions, VIPs, and sensitive government buildings in the capital.

The SSP Security Zeeshan highlighted that coordinated patrolling, vigilant checkpoint screening, and real-time monitoring through Safe City cameras were strengthening law enforcement and public confidence.

The visitors also toured the Safe City Control Room, Special Protection Unit (SPU), and Police Khidmat Markaz Cascade, where they observed ICT Police’s citizen facilitation services and advanced surveillance setup.

It is noteworthy that the same Jordanian delegation had earlier visited Safe City Islamabad, where Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Hamzah Humayun also briefed them on the capital’s smart traffic enforcement system, integrated with Safe City’s real-time monitoring network.

CTO Hamzah Humayun briefed the delegation about ICT Police’s intelligent transport management, traffic education campaigns, and road safety enforcement mechanisms — which the delegation greatly appreciated.

The Jordanian officers praised the professionalism, technological advancement, and coordination of ICT Police, acknowledging its efforts to maintain law and order through innovation and discipline.

At the conclusion of the visit, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq and SSP Security Zeeshan Haider presented commemorative shields to the delegation on behalf of Islamabad Capital Territory Police.