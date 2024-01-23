Jointly funded E-Mobility center at LUMS aims to drive electric vehicle innovation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):The E-Mobility Research and Development Center, established at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering on LUMS’ Lahore campus, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

This center, jointly funded by the United States government and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), aimed to promote the widespread use of electric vehicles in Pakistan by supporting advancements in locally designed electric vehicles, battery solutions, associated electronics, and technical standards, as stated in a news release received here.

The inauguration event, attended by representatives from LUMS, the electric vehicle, and battery manufacturing industry, and USAID’s Power Sector Improvement Activity, marked a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the United States and LUMS.

Kristin Hawkins, the US Consul General in Lahore, underlined the enduring partnership between the United States and LUMS on the occasion, saying, “Today’s event marks the latest milestone in a decades-long partnership between the United States and LUMS. Just as the United states supported LUMS during its founding, we are pleased to support LUMS as it takes on today’s modern challenges and opportunities through innovative research and education efforts.”

Dr Tariq Jadoon, LUMS Provost, expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from the U.S. government in achieving a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan. He commended the collaborative efforts for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in partnership with the private sector in the country.