Joint call in Senate to address Quran desecration incidents in Sweden, Denmark

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP): The legislators from both sides of the aisle in the Senate on Sunday came together to urge the government to take concrete actions against the disgraceful incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

During the session in the upper house, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami brought the matter to the attention

of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, stressing the importance of the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) virtual meeting for the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States on July 31. The meeting aimed

to discuss measures against the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, he added.

Senator Mushtaq emphasized the need to strengthen the OIC’s strategy in dealing with the persistent menace of Quran burning on an international level.

He proposed the government halt diplomatic relations, particularly with Sweden and Denmark, to express its disappointment and protest against these recurrent incidents.

Supporting Senator Mushtaq’s stance, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl expressed astonishment that believers of other faiths would resort to such sacrilegious acts despite the Holy Quran mentioning

the names of many prophets from various religions.

He stressed the importance of cutting off all ties with Sweden and Denmark in response.

Senator Khalida Ateeb of Muttahida Qaumi Movement suggested devising an inclusive policy to address such blasphemous acts on the international stage while ensuring that the religious freedom of minority communities within

the country was not compromised.

Apart from condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran, Senator Hidayatullah Khan of Awami National Party called

for inter-sect dialogue to maintain peace and tranquility in the country.

He urged religious leaders, Ulema, and Mashaykh, to step forward and lead the nation in resolving issues of terrorism, extremism, and sectarianism using all possible means.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha of Pakistan Muslim League proposed passing a unanimous resolution against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

He also commended the pragmatic approach taken by Saudi leadership in uniting all OIC member countries to address the issue in the upcoming virtual meeting.

The joint appeal by senators from diverse political parties highlighted the significance of unity and cooperation in confronting challenges to religious sanctity and promoting peace in the region.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar on behalf of the government assured to consider their recommendations seriously as the international community looked forward to the OIC’s response to the recurring incidents of Quran desecration.