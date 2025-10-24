Job quota for persons with disabilities reaffirmed to promote Inclusive employment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):The government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring inclusive employment opportunities by strictly implementing the job quota reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across all federal and provincial departments.

According to DG Abdul Sattar here on Friday,all ministries, divisions, and public sector organizations have been directed to ensure compliance with the existing quota and to fill vacant posts reserved for PWDs without delay. The directive emphasizes equal access to government jobs and aims to create a barrier-free and inclusive work environment.

Authorities have also been instructed to establish facilitation desks for differently-abled applicants and ensure necessary accessibility arrangements during recruitment processes.

Officials reiterated that empowering Persons with Disabilities through meaningful employment remains a key priority in achieving sustainable development goals and promoting social inclusion nationwide.