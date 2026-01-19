JIP demands announcement of LBs polls schedule in KP

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 19 (APP):Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded of the provincial government to announce schedule for local bodies polls in the province immediately.

The demand was made through passing unanimous resolution during a meeting held on Monday with Ameer JIP Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Wasi in the chair.

Besides, Provincial General Secretary Saber Hussain Awan, Deputy Chiefs Haji Muhammad Aslam, Maulana Dr. Muhammad Ismail, Syed Suhaibuddin Kakakhel, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Maulana Dr. Hidayatullah, other members of the provincial cabinet, elected members of the Shura district chiefs from across the province attended the meeting at large.

On this occasion, a unanimous resolution was passed demanding that the provincial government immediately announce the election schedule for local bodies as the continuity of local bodies is necessary under Article 140 of the Constitution of Pakistan after the completion of the term of the previous local bodies.

The resolution further demanded that district councils be restored and the Local Government Act 2015 be implemented in its original form, local government bodies be empowered and at least 30% of the provincial development budget be allocated for them.