JCP nominates appointments of the CJs of 4 High Courts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):In a series of consecutive meetings, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan has finalized nominations for appointment of the Chief Justices of four High Courts i.e Peshawar, Baluchistan, Sindh and Islamabad.

The JCP, in separate meetings held Tuesday at the Supreme Court premises, with majority votes of the total membership, nominated Mr. Justice S.M. Attique Shah, Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Mr. Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan, as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan, Mr. Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Sindh, as Chief Justice of the High Court of Sindh and Mr. Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court.