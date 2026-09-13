JazzWorld supports government’s targeted fuel subsidy initiative

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):JazzWorld has extended its support to the Government of Pakistan’s Targeted Fuel Subsidy initiative, aimed at providing relief to eligible citizens through a digitally enabled and transparent mechanism.

Recognizing the importance of the initiative and the government’s efforts to ease the financial burden on lower-income and working households, Jazz has reduced its corporate SMS rates specifically for the program by nearly 66 percent. The company has also facilitated the required short-code provisioning on an urgent basis to support the timely rollout of the initiative.

JazzWorld has further offered complementary integration support through its digital ecosystem, including SIMOSA and JazzCash, to help extend the program’s accessibility and facilitate a seamless digital experience for eligible users.

In addition, JazzWorld is contributing resources to the complaint management center being established by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, while also extending support through its digital channels to help address customer queries related to the initiative.

Through these measures, JazzWorld remains committed to supporting the government in the effective implementation of the Targeted Fuel Subsidy initiative and leveraging its connectivity and digital ecosystem to help make the program accessible, efficient and responsive for citizens