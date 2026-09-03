JazzWorld sets benchmark for gender diversity with third PBC-IFC top recognition

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):JazzWorld, Pakistan’s leading digital platform company, has earned the highest recognition at the 5th PBC-IFC “Employer of Choice” Gender Diversity Awards, marking the third time the company has achieved the program’s top ranking and reflecting a sustained effort to expand opportunities for women to build careers, progress into leadership and play a greater role in shaping the organization.

For JazzWorld, the focus on gender diversity extends beyond increasing representation. It is centered on enabling women to participate and progress across the organization — from creating opportunities to enter traditionally underrepresented functions to supporting career development, greater responsibility and pathways into leadership.

The underlying ambition is to build an environment where women are not only present in the workforce, but are able to influence decisions, lead teams and build long-term careers.

That approach has translated into consistent recognition through the PBC-IFC program. JazzWorld earned the highest ranking in the second and third editions of the awards, was among the three leading companies in the fourth, and has now returned to the highest position in the fifth cycle.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, JazzWorld, said: “Women’s inclusion is not only a social imperative; it is an economic imperative. As Pakistan’s digital economy expands and AI reshapes how we work, build and create value, women must have the opportunity not only to participate, but to contribute, grow and lead. Within JazzWorld, that means going beyond hiring numbers to create meaningful pathways for career progression, leadership and equitable opportunity. Being ranked number one for the third time is a proud moment, but it also makes us more accountable. This recognition reflects our progress, not a finish line.”

Organized by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the “Employer of Choice” Gender Diversity Awards assess participating companies through the Gender Diversity and Disclosure Scorecard. The framework evaluates organizational practices and progress on gender diversity and inclusion and is updated to reflect evolving workplace practices.

JazzWorld’s continued focus is on translating inclusion into everyday opportunity, ensuring women have access to meaningful roles, professional development and leadership pathways across the business. As the organization evolves into a broader digital ecosystem, it sees greater participation of women not as a standalone diversity objective, but as integral to building the talent, perspectives and leadership needed for its future.