JazzCash powered scam awareness media competition spurs nationwide dialogue on digital safety

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): JazzCash and Mobilink Microfinance Bank, in partnership with key national regulators, have successfully concluded the Scam Awareness Media Competition on Thursday, significantly advancing public discourse on financial scams and digital safety in Pakistan.

Led by the Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL), the competition served as a national platform for journalists, bloggers and content creators to highlight the growing threat of digital scams.

The participants submitted compelling stories addressing issues such as investment fraud, impersonation, phishing, and fake online businesses—all aimed at promoting safe digital practices and financial awareness.

A jury comprising Jazil Butt, Senior Joint Director, Cyber Risk Management Department, State Bank of Pakistan; Dr. Khurram Mehran, Director General, Consumer Protection, Pakistan Telecom Authority; Azhar Abbas, MD, Geo News; Murtaza Abbas, Joint Director, Investor Education, SECP; Benson Koh, Senior Policy Manager, GSMA; and Samia Salik, Gender Lead, Women’s Economic and Digital Inclusion, Karandaaz, evaluated the entries for their originality, depth, and impact in promoting financial literacy and digital safety.

A total of 31 entries were shortlisted out of over 70 submissions received in English, Urdu, and regional languages. Fatima Attarwala from Dawn Media Group was declared the winner for her exceptional research, clarity, and impactful storytelling, while Ayesha Imran from Raftrar earned the runner-up position for her insightful coverage of Pakistan’s evolving landscape of digital fraud and online scams.

Khayyam Siddiqi, Head of Corporate Communications and Customer Care at JazzCash, said: “As Pakistan moves towards a cashless future, ensuring consumer protection is at the heart of our mission. Technology can build secure systems, but education creates safer users. Through initiatives like this, we aim to make financial awareness accessible, practical, and lasting.”

He also emphasized the need to integrate financial literacy content into the national curriculum and accelerate digital awareness campaigns. “JazzCash, as the largest digital financial services platform in Pakistan, remains committed to consumer protection in line with the vision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Scam prevention is deeply embedded in Pakistan’s broader digital finance agenda,” Khayyam concluded.

Dr. Ahmed Junaid, Dean and Rector of KSBL, emphasized the importance of ethical awareness and collective responsibility in the digital age.

Speakers from partner organizations reiterated that public awareness is the first line of defense against digital scams. While technology continues to evolve, fraudsters increasingly exploit psychological manipulation—making education, communication, and vigilance essential to consumer protection.

The Scam Awareness Media Competition underscores the power of collaboration among academia, regulators, and industry to foster a safer digital ecosystem. The event concluded with a shared commitment to empower citizens with knowledge and build a more secure, informed, and digitally resilient Pakistan.