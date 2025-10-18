Jazz wins ‘Most Recommended Company of 2025’ at best place to work awards

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has been recognised as the Most Recommended Company of 2025 at the Best Place to Work Pakistan Awards, organised by the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting.

Expressing her gratitude, Tazeen Shahid, Chief People Officer at Jazz, said: “This recognition is a reflection of our people — their trust, passion, and belief in what we stand for. At Jazz, we’re deeply committed to nurturing a culture where every individual can grow, belong, and make an impact. We’ll continue to invest in our people and in creating an environment where they can do their best work.”

The award adds to Jazz’s ongoing journey of building an inclusive and empowering workplace, with recent recognitions including the Most Inclusive Company at the GDEIB and Global DEI Benchmarks Awards 2025 and the IFC-PBC Employer of Choice Gender Diversity Award.

As Pakistan’s leading ServiceCo, Jazz remains committed to strengthening its culture, empowering its people, and shaping a workplace that continues to inspire.