Jazz tops key categories of Opensignal’s mobile experience report

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Opensignal – the global independent analytics company specializing in quantifying global mobile network experiences – has ranked Jazz the winner in four key categories.

In its latest Mobile Network Experience Report, Opensignal has found Jazz taking the lead in crucial areas including 4G availability, coverage experience, live video experience, and upload speed experience, said a press release on Thursday.

With a score of 90.4, Jazz tops the 4G availability chart, followed by Zong with a score of 89.0, Telenor with 84.4, and Ufone at 79.9 in 0-100 points.

In terms of coverage experience, Jazz dominates at a clear margin with a score of 6.3 on a 0-10 scale. Zong, Telenor, and Ufone trail with scores of 5.3, 4.8, and 3.3 respectively.

Live video experience is another area where Jazz was found superior to its competition with a score of 35 with Ufone following in at 31.4. Zong and Telenor follow with scores of 29.4 and 20.2 respectively.

Likewise, the report finds Jazz to have the best upload speed experience reaching 6.1 Mbps, trailed closely by Zong at 5.9 Mbps. Ufone achieved upload speeds of 3.8 Mbps while Telenor could only reach 1.8 Mbps.

As per PTA’s latest annual report the digital operator also dominates the cellular market with a 46.3% revenue market share, followed by Zong at 22%, Telenor at 19.5%, Ufone at 11.6%, and SCO at 0.3%.

Opensignal’s new Coverage Experience metric measures the geographic coverage of populated areas on a 10-point scale to represent the experience users receive as they travel around areas where they would reasonably expect to find coverage.