Jazz delivers 80 tons of relief goods to NDMA for flood-affected families

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Jazz on Friday handed over 80 tons of relief goods—including 2,500 packages containing food items and essential medicines—to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to support families affected by recent floods.

The supplies have been dispatched to flood-hit areas in South Punjab.

A delegation from Veon and Jazz visited the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), where they were received by NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

During the visit, the NDMA team provided a comprehensive briefing on the flood situation and the operational capabilities of NEOC.

Meanwhile, under the special directives of the Prime Minister, NDMA’s relief operations continue across flood-affected regions.

So far, NDMA has delivered 2,215 tons of relief goods in Punjab, including blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 boats.

Additionally, 35,000 tents have been provided to support displaced families.

NDMA remains in close coordination with all relevant civil, military, and welfare organizations, and is actively monitoring relief efforts being carried out by concerned institutions.