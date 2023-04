ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here held a meeting with his Special Assistant Jawad Sohrab Malik.

The Special Assistant briefed the prime minister in detail about completion of the tasks assigned to him. He lauded the prime minister for his steps taken for the restoration of economy of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the briefing given by Jawad Sohrab.