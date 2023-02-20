Javed Latif for constituting JIT to probe price hike, economic meltdown

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minister Javed Latif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday demanded the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), headed by an immaculate character judge of superior judiciary, to investigate the reasons of plunging thriving Pakistan of 2017 into economic quagmire.

Addressing a news conference, he said Pakistan was progressing fast in 2017 when a gang of five hatched a conspiracy and launched Imran Khan, who destroyed country’s economy and his wrong and self-centered policies triggered unprecedented price hike.

The JIT, he said should investigate the reasons behind steep increase in prices of items of daily use especially gradual hike in prices of flour, Sugar, edible oil, petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) and others, especially after 2017. JIT should also investigate how flour price was increased from Rs 35 per kg, Dollar-rupee parity rate touching Rs 300 just from Rs 100 per dollar… How Nawaz was removed from power in 2017.

JIT should investigate how the $25 billion loans taken by PTI government was utilized during its four years rule .

JIT should also investigate why former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was humiliated and ousted from power on flimsy grounds. And despite accepting role in disqualifying Nawaz, why the gang of five did not apologise from Nawaz Sharif?

He urged the stakeholders to join hands for driving the country out of crisis as soon as possible to avoid further losses.

Imran Khan was still being facilitated by some influential quarters. Some groups wanted bloodshed in the country to serve their own vested interests.