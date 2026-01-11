Jaun Elia festival concludes

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 11 (APP):The three-day Jaun Elia Festival in Faisalabad, honoring the literary, philosophical, and cultural contributions of the legendary poet and thinker, concluded with a grand poetry gathering at Faisalabad Arts Council’s Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium.

Renowned poet Abbas Tabish organized the event in collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts which brought together thousands of literature enthusiasts, students and poetry aficionados from the city and surrounding areas.

Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar attended the inaugural ceremony as chief guest while prominent figures including Asghar Nadeem Syed, Iftikhar Arif, Hammad Ghaznavi, DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor of Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Khan and Mr. Humayun from Interloop were also present.

The participants paid tribute to the undisputed master of poetry, Syed Hussain Sabt Asghar Naqvi, popularly known as Jaun Elia, celebrating his bold and thought-provoking literary voice.

Speaking at the event, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar emphasized the necessity of hosting such cultural programs in Faisalabad and reaffirmed commitment of divisional administration to promote arts and literature in collaboration with local institutions.

The festival featured scholarly discussions on Jaun Elia’s literary and philosophical heritage, interactive literary debates and captivating Mushairas (poetry recitals), all of which engaged and delighted attendees.

Distinguished writers and artists including banker/writer Zafar Masood, Hammad Ghaznavi, Iftikhar Arif, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed and actor Munawar Saeed delivered their works and reflections in tribute to Jaun Elia.

The speakers hailed the poet as a unique and fearless voice in Urdu literature, whose poetry continues to challenge thought and provoke reflection among readers.

Prominent journalists Sohail Waraich, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ajmal Jami highlighted that literary events of this nature not only honor great poets but also play a vital role in connecting younger generations to the traditions of Urdu literature, reading and dialogue.

The organizers noted that the Jaun Elia Festival remains a key initiative in promoting literary and cultural activities in “Ishqabad” Faisalabad and it concluded with a grand finale Mushaira that drew widespread acclaim.