Jauhar Saleem appointed as President IRS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Ambassador Jauhar Saleem has been appointed as President of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

Ambassador Saleem has previously worked at the highest echelons of Pakistan Foreign Service, including as Foreign Secretary, Special Secretary Additional Foreign Secretary, Head of the Foreign Service Academy and Director General for European affairs, a news release said.

He also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Bahrain, as well as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Program (WFP).

He was the elected President of 38 member country International Development Law Organization (IDLO) from 2020-2022. Jauhar Saleem studied English Literature, Government, International Relations and International Economics at Government College University, University of Pennsylvania, and Johns Hopkins.

He also did a fellowship at Georgetown University and was visiting faculty member of prestigious universities in Europe and America. Ambassador Saleem has also been contributing regularly to print and electronic media as an international relations expert. He replaces Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz in his current role.