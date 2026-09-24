Japan’s Tokyo Foundation donates books to Bahria University

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi on Thursday visited Bahria University Islamabad Campus and held discussions with Rector Vice Admiral Abid Hameed HI (M) on further strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

The ambassador also attended a book handover ceremony at the university and presented the diverse collection of books under the “READ JAPAN PROJECT”, launched by the Nippon Foundation in 2008, and currently administered by the Tokyo Foundation to promote the global understanding of Japan through literature, the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan today handed over around 100 books to the Bahria University, Islamabad, said a press release.

The selection made by the university are in English language spanning Japan’s history, politics, economy, security, international relations, philosophy, literature, language, culture and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akamatsu congratulated students and faculty, stating that the collections will serve as “a bridges of knowledge.” “I hope that the students of Bahria University will continue to make the most of these opportunities and become the next generation of bridges between Japan and Pakistan,” he added.

The ambassador noted that there has been a steadily growing interest in Japan among Pakistani youth. Looking ahead to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, he expressed his hope that these books will provide Pakistani students with fascinating insights into the culture, society, and socio-economic development of Japan.

In this context, he highlighted Japan’s long-standing economic cooperation with Pakistan and that Japan has always placed particular emphasis on education and respect for autonomy. He appreciated the Bahria University for their cooperation including advancing people-to-people exchanges between two nations.

On behalf of the Bahria University side, Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar SI (M), Director General of Islamabad Campas, Bahria University, expressed sincere gratitude to the Nippon Foundation and the Embassy of Japan, noting the donation of books would help students learn about Japan that will pave the way for further strengthening the Japan-Pakistan relations.

The “READ JAPAN PROJECT” was initiated by the Nippon Foundation in 2008 to promote the understanding of Japan through the donation of Japan related books in English to research institutions, universities and libraries around the world.