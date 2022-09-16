Japanese legislator expresses solidarity with flood affectees

TOKYO, Sep 16 (APP):Member of the House of Representatives of Japan and Chairman Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League (JPPFL) Seishiro Eto visited the Embassy of Pakistan here to express solidarity with the flood affectees on behalf of the Japanese Government here on Friday.

The Japanese government will provide all possible support to flood affectees, he stated. He also expressed support for long-term rehabilitation efforts in this regard.

Pakistan’s Charge d Affaires Ismat Hassan Sial thanked him for his visit to the embassy. Further ways of enhancing future relations were also discussed.