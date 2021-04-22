ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the parking lot of a local hotel in Quetta, Balochistan on Wednesday and express his sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this gruesome incident. Japan condemns terrorism in all its forms”, he said.

The ambassador further stated that the Government of Japan was committed to continuing to support the Government of Pakistan and its security forces to combat terrorism.