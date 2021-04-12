Japanese ambassador visits Shah Allah Ditta
File photo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori on Monday visited the historical site located in suburbs of capital Shah Allah Ditta and admired the scenic views of the area.

Talking to media, he said that Japan deems Pakistan as a safe country adding that Japan has eased travel restrictions on Pakistan.

Japanese businessmen and religious tourists would be facilitated if they wanted to travel to Pakistan, adding, Japanese businessmen and investors would be interested in several investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He said that Japan would also strengthen its bilateral trade relationship with Pakistan.

ALSO READ  Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC organized a virtual tour on Confluence of History, Culture & Cuisine: A Virtual Tour to Lahore

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR