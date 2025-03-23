Japanese ambassador extends greetings on Pakistan Day

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, AKAMATSU Shuichi has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day, observed annually on March 23.

In a message, Ambassador Shuichi conveyed his best wishes for Pakistan’s continued development and prosperity, reaffirming Japan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the country.

Pakistan Day commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940, which laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan. The occasion is marked by celebrations across the country, including a grand military parade in the federal capital.