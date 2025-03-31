Japanese ambassador extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Pakistani nation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi on Monday extended his warmest greetings to all Muslims, particularly the Pakistani nation, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message of goodwill, Ambassador Shuichi expressed his heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness for the Muslims. “On this blessed occasion, my colleagues at the Embassy of Japan and I are praying for the continued progress and prosperity of Pakistan and its people,” he added.

The Japanese envoy underscored the importance of fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan, emphasizing the shared values of harmony and goodwill celebrated during Eid.

The message reflects Japan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan while appreciating the cultural and religious diversity that enriches the global community.