Japan pledges $3.5m for over 24m polio vaccine doses in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Japan has announced a $3.5 million grant to help Pakistan secure more than 24 million oral polio vaccine doses for nationwide immunisation campaigns planned for 2026, strengthening ongoing efforts to stop poliovirus transmission in the country.

Japan has reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s polio eradication programme with a new funding commitment aimed at boosting vaccine supply for upcoming campaigns.

The grant, announced by the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, will enable the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) to procure essential oral polio vaccines needed to continue the drive against the virus.

Pakistan is one of only two countries in the world where poliovirus transmission has not yet ended. According to official data, 30 polio cases have been reported so far in 2025. In response, the Government of Pakistan and its partners have launched the National Emergency Action Plan 2025–26, part of the broader Roadmap to Zero, which outlines the strategy to stop the spread of the virus.

Under this plan, each national immunisation campaign targets over 45 million children under five, with support from more than 400,000 frontline health workers. These workers travel across cities, rural areas and remote communities to ensure the vaccine reaches every eligible child.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, called the new contribution a timely boost for the programme. She said Japan’s support reflects a joint commitment to protecting children.

She added that every vaccine dose made possible through this funding strengthens Pakistan’s progress toward eliminating polio and supports the efforts of frontline workers who visit households during vaccination drives.

Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, said the grant reflects Japan’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan in safeguarding children’s health. He noted that investing in disease prevention is central to supporting a country’s growth.

He reaffirmed Japan’s intention to continue working closely with Pakistan, UNICEF and other partners to help achieve the shared aim of ending polio.

The new funding will support both the procurement and delivery of vaccines, ensuring that immunisation teams have the supplies they need for upcoming campaigns. Officials say that sustained support is essential to maintain gains made in recent years, keep communities protected and prevent further spread of the virus.

Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office, Naoaki Miyata, said the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to reaching every child has been a key driver of progress.

He added that vaccines continue to play a central role in protecting communities and expressed confidence that the new funding will strengthen frontline efforts. He also highlighted the importance of parental cooperation in ensuring the success of vaccination drives.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Pernille Ironside, said Japan’s continued support has played an important role in Pakistan’s polio response. She noted that the latest grant will help ensure that children across the country — regardless of location — receive the polio vaccine.

She emphasized that strong partnerships remain essential not only for polio eradication but also for supporting broader health systems.

Japan has been a major partner in Pakistan’s polio programme for decades. Since 1996, it has provided over $245 million in grants and loans through UNICEF, helping to protect millions of children from the virus. Officials say this long-term cooperation has been an important factor in sustaining Pakistan’s fight against polio and advancing global public health goals.

With the new $3.5 million grant, both countries reaffirm their commitment to a polio-free future, focusing on steady progress, strong coordination and continued support for vaccination teams working across Pakistan.