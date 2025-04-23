Japan hands over upgraded water treatment plant to Faisalabad, tripling city’s supply capacity

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): A handover ceremony for the Grant Aid project, “The Project for the Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad,” funded by the Government of Japan with a grant of 4.094 billion yen, was held in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to the Japanese embassy here, the ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, AKAMATSU Shuichi, the Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Naoaki Miyata, and the Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad, Aamer Aziz.

Faisalabad, Pakistan’s third-largest city by population, faces mounting pressure on its water infrastructure due to rapid urban growth. The increasing demand for clean water has long exceeded the existing supply capacity, depriving many citizens of adequate water services.

In response, JICA extended technical cooperation between 2016 and 2019, leading to the development of a comprehensive Water Supply, Sewerage, and Drainage Master Plan targeting improvements up to 2038. The newly completed Grant Aid project was identified as a priority within that master plan.

Under the project, the Old Jhal Khanuana Water Treatment Plant was upgraded and expanded, while new water transmission and distribution facilities, including an upgraded pipe network, were developed. As a result, Faisalabad’s water supply capacity has tripled, significantly improving access to safe drinking water and enhancing public health and living conditions. The initiative also contributes towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: “Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

Speaking at the event, Ambassador AKAMATSU expressed his hopes for the project’s lasting impact, stating, “I hope that all facilities installed under Japan’s project will be fully utilized in a sustainable manner and that the expertise and experience gained will benefit the people of Faisalabad.”

JICA’s Chief Representative, Naoaki Miyata, added, “We hope that this project will provide safe water to more people and improve the living environment of the residents of Faisalabad.”

The Government of Japan and JICA reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s water sector through ongoing initiatives, including the technical cooperation project, “The Project for Improvement of Management Capacity of Water Supply Sector in Faisalabad,” aimed at further strengthening water supply management in the region.