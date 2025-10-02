Japan embassy hosts cultural exchange event for NUML students to promote language, people-to-people ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):The Embassy of Japan successfully hosted a dynamic cultural exchange event to foster cultural understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties for the students of Japanese language from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad.

The event offered the students a unique and interactive opportunity to engage directly with traditional Japanese culture, enriching their understanding and appreciation the other day.

Welcoming the students, Ura Mamiko, Deputy Head of Public Affairs, Embassy of Japan, expressed her deep appreciation for the students for their interest in learning the Japanese language and culture, calling it a bridge to bring the two people further closer.

The event featured three engaging sessions designed to immerse participants in different aspects of Japanese culture and traditions.

The first session introduced students to traditional Japanese attire, including the iconic Kimono and its various types. The highlight of this session was a lucky draw, where three students were selected to participate in a live demonstration on how to properly wear a Yukata, a lighter summer version of the kimono.

In the second session, students explored the art of Japanese calligraphy (Shodo) and enthusiastically practiced writing Japanese Kanji characters using traditional calligraphy brushes and ink, gaining hands-on experience with this centuries-old art form. The students filled with enthusiasm expressed their deep appreciation for this ancient art form.

The final session focused on Japanese dining customs where students were specifically taught the use of chopsticks. This interactive activity included a fun challenge, transferring beans from one plate to another using chopsticks. The top four performers advanced to a mini-tournament, and the final two winners were awarded small commemorative gifts from the embassy.

In her concluding remarks, Mamiko stated that this cultural exchange event reflects the Embassy’s dedication to fostering youth-centered initiatives that promote mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship between Japan and Pakistan.

She added that this cultural interaction is part of the Embassy’s ongoing efforts to enhance people-to-people ties and build enduring bridges between the youth of both nations.

Expressing their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation, the participants said this event has been a great opportunity for them to experience the Japanese culture in an interactive way.